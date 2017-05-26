Graduation style for the class of 2017

Graduation day is a day filled with joy and excitement – there are tons of picture taking, and everyone wants to celebrate this important milestone looking like the best version of themselves in their cap and gown.

Stylist Olivia Rodrigues stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share three looks to take a graduating student from their graduation ceremony to their celebration party.

First Look:

Ornella is wearing a coral shift dress from Calico, paired with nude pumps with a kitten heel, and accessorized with earrings from Queen of Hearts and Modern Love.

Second Look:

Kasey is wearing a floral midi dress with pretty pleats from Queen of Hearts and Modern Love, accessorized with white beaded tassel earrings from Queen of Hearts. Her kitten heel pumps with the tiny bow in the front add an element of playfulness.

Third Look:

Jaimie, with a lavender lace dress from Calico with thin straps and off-the-shoulder sleeves details. This sweet dress will take the graduating student from her ceremony to dinner party or dancing with family and friends in style.

How you style your hair is just as important as the dress because of the graduation cap. Pick a style that will elevate your outfit and make a fun statement, without concealing your accessories such as your earrings or necklace. Simony’s Chair did a fantastic job with styling our models’ hair!

Credits:

Olivia Rodrigues, Wardrobe and Fashion Stylist

Olivia-rodrigues.com / IG: @oliviarstylist

Simony Resendes, Hair and Makeup

Simonyschair.com / IG: @simonyschair

Models:

Jaimie Puckett

Ornella Rodrigues

Kasey Stewart

To shop the clothes, please visit:

Calico / @shopcalico

Queen of Hearts and Modern Love / @queenofheartsandmodernlove