In the Kitchen: Seared Scallops Panzanella

In the “Rhode Show” kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Chef Jay Bourassa of Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant was here to show us how to make their Seared Scallops Panzanella.

Ingredients:

¼ cup cucumber (peeled, cored, sliced)

2 tblsp chick peas

a few red onion slices (rings)

1 cup Romaine lettuce (chopped)

1 tblsp grape tomato (cut in half)

Pinch salt

Pinch cracked black pepper

Pinch red chili flake

1 tblsp olive oil

1 tblsp red wine vinager

1cup toasted ciabatta

3 basil leaves

2 tsp parsley (chopped)

2 tblsp feta (crumbled)

6 scallops

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.