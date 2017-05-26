In the Kitchen: Seared Scallops Panzanella

In the “Rhode Show” kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Chef Jay Bourassa of Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant was here to show us how to make their Seared Scallops Panzanella.
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup cucumber (peeled, cored, sliced)
- 2 tblsp chick peas
- a few red onion slices (rings)
- 1 cup Romaine lettuce (chopped)
- 1 tblsp grape tomato (cut in half)
- Pinch salt
- Pinch cracked black pepper
- Pinch red chili flake
- 1 tblsp olive oil
- 1 tblsp red wine vinager
- 1cup toasted ciabatta
- 3 basil leaves
- 2 tsp parsley (chopped)
- 2 tblsp feta (crumbled)
- 6 scallops
