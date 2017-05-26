Johnston man captured in Mass. after chase, crash

LANCASTER, Mass. (WPRI) – A Johnston man is under arrest after allegedly fleeing from a possible break-in and attempting to elude police.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the Bolton Police Department was called to a home at around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person and possible break-in. The person fled in a vehicle, which police found, followed, and tried to stop. The driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed in the area of Route 117 and Route 70 in nearby Lancaster.

Lancaster Police said that the driver, 36-year-old Elvis Hopkins of Johnston, abandoned the car and ran into the woods in an attempt to evade officers.

Residents and town employees spotted him several times, and eventually a Lancaster firefighter spotted Hopkins at about 10:30 a.m. as he ran across Route 70. A State Trooper arrested him behind a school and took him to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police haven’t yet specified what charges Hopkins is facing.