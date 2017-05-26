Legislation to require child-proof packaging for e-cig liquid

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) -The Rhode Island House of Representatives has approved legislation to require child-resistant packaging for e-cigarettes.

E-liquids contain nicotine mixed with flavoring, coloring and assorted chemicals, which can be extremely dangerous for children.

The legislation would require all liquid “intended for human consumption and/or use in an electronic nicotine-delivery system” to be contained in child-resistant packaging, which means packaging that is designed to be significantly difficult for children under 5 to open or obtain a harmful amount of the substance inside within a reasonable time.

“It is unfortunate enough that e-liquids are being marketed in flavors and bright colors that are obviously intended to tempt young people and children,” said State Representative Teresa Tanzi. “At the bare minimum, they should be sold in child-proof containers to keep their toxic contents out of the mouths of small children who think they look like candy or juice. This is a standard requirement for over-the-counter drugs, and we should hold e-liquid to at least the same standard to protect kids.”

The bill would also add electronic nicotine delivery systems to the statute that bans tobacco use on school property, to clarify that the state law banning smoking on school property includes e-cigarettes and vaping.

It is now in the hands of the state Senate.