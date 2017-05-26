Massachusetts’ fallen heroes honored at Memorial Day ceremony

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) – Dozens of Families from across Massachusetts gathered on Friday in Fall River to honor their fallen loved ones at the state’s Gold Star Families Memorial.

Governor Charlie Baker, along with military and state officials joined the Gold Star family members in a tribute to the families’ fallen heroes.

The event was hosted by Military Friends Foundation and the ceremony honored late heroes who were involved in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

Throughout the event, stories were shared by the families about their fallen loved ones, and each family was given the opportunity to honor their loved one by adding their name to the field of boots displayed in memory of a fallen service member.

The event then concluded with a salute by a military, police and firefighter honor guard.