New pavilion unveiled at Lincoln Woods State Beach

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though it wasn’t exactly beach weather, state officials Friday morning officially opened a new beach pavilion at Lincoln Woods State Park.

The state’s four U.S. Senators and Congressmen were all on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with First Gentleman Andy Moffit.

There pavilion features concessions, restroom and shower facilities, and improved parking.

The swimming area has also been shifted away from the wetlands.

The National Park Service invested $1.4 million into the project.

“Outdoor recreation, outdoor assets is in the fabric of the quality of life in Rhode Island,” said Moffit. “We need to protect it. We need to invest in it. We need to market it. It’s a big driver of our economy.”

Lincoln Woods, along with the rest of the state beaches in Rhode Island, officially open Memorial Day weekend.