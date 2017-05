NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are actively looking for a missing 7-year-old girl.

Police Tweeted that the girl went missing from East Main Street near the Easton Line. She was possibly seen in the area of the Shaw’s in Easton and was pulling a small suitcase.

They said the girl is black and was wearing a white jacket with fur and pink pants.

Missing female. Possibly seen in area of Shaws in Easton pic.twitter.com/FVHw7uAqYi — Norton Police Dept. (@NortonMaPolice) May 26, 2017