Police: man abused elderly relative, rammed cruiser

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — An Acushnet man committed to a psychiatric facility following a deadly school shooting more than 20 years ago, is facing new charges.

Acushnet police said 66-year-old David E. Taber is accused of abusing an elderly relative. He’s also accused of ramming a police cruiser while trying to get away from officers.

According to a news release from Acushnet police, officers in Dartmouth came upon the 88-year-old victim Thursday afternoon and had him transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The elderly man claimed the assault happened in the driveway of Taber’s home Tuesday. Police said the victim had numerous bruises, abrasions, and lacerations. He also told officers that Taber took away his cell phone when he tried to call for help.

Police said they pulled over Taber near his home on Lake Street Thursday evening. However, police said Taber tried to escape by driving over a neighbor’s lawn and crashed head-on into one of the cruisers.

Taber was convicted of arson and assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with a string of incidents that led to the shooting death of nurse Carole Day at Ford Middle School in 1993. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the shooting itself.

Taber was scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Friday afternoon.