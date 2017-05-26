Rhody Roundup: Fried chicken on a first date may be a good thing!

This morning our Rhody Roundup panel, Julie Tremaine from Providence Monthly, local filmmaker, Tom Denucci and Bronwyn Dannenfelser from Waterfire Providence, weigh in on some hot topics!

Topics:

Remakes and sequels Top Gun, Baywatch, Dirty Dancing have either come back or have been announced.  Are you looking forward to seeing them?

-Good news fried chicken is apparently great first-date food!  37-percent said that drinks had led to a second date.

A great date-night spot Narragansett! It’s recently been named one of the “most beautiful beach weekend getaways in the northeast” by Trip Advisor.