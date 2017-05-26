RIDOT announces lane shift on I-195 in Providence for next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lanes will be shifting yet again on I-195 through Providence as crews continue bridge maintenance.

Effective Wednesday, May 31, there will be a lane split on I-195 East with two lanes to the right and two lanes to the left of the split, according to Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesperson Charles St. Martin. All lanes are through traffic lanes that continue onto I-195.

This temporary shift means that those driving from I-95 South to I-195 East will not be able to take Exit 2 (India Street), but can follow a signed detour using Exit 5 to be redirected to Exit 3 (Gano Street).

There will be lane closures overnight Tuesday night on I-195 East and overnight Wednesday on I-195 West beginning at 8 p.m.

RIDOT said these traffic pattern changes are needed as crews replace bridge joints across all travel lanes. The $3.2 million Providence Area Bridges Project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

All times and dates are subject to change. Visit www.dot.ri.gov for more information, or follow RIDOTnews on Facebook or Twitter for timely updates.