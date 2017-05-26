Smithfield police arrest suspected drug dealer

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smthfield man suspected of dealing drugs in the town was arrested by police Thursday.

Joseph Catoni, 21, of Fenwood Avenue, was taken into custody in the parking lot of a gas station on Putnam Pike, according to Smithfield police.

Police said he was found to be in possession of more than 10 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of heroin, and 13 Oxycodone pills.

Catoni appeared in court Friday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of Oxycodone. Police said he was also issued a civil violation for possession of marijuana under one ounce.

Catoni was also wanted by Johnston police on a breaking and entering charge.