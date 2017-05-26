Stray bullet hits home with woman, 4 kids inside

Related Coverage Police investigating reports of gunshots in Pawtucket neighborhood

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a close call for a woman and her four children Thursday night after a stray bullet hit their Sherman Street home.

Police were called to Magill Street Thursday around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found six shell casings on the ground.

A short time later, a 911 call came in from a resident on Sherman Street who said bullets were fired into the home. Police later determined a single bullet that hit the Sherman Street home came from the area of Magill Street. Police said a woman and her four young children were inside at the time, though none of them was hurt.

Police said a second bullet hit a Toyota Corolla, which was parked on Magill Street.

Investigators said no arrests have been made and the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact De. Cardente at 401-727-9100 ext. 769.