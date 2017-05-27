RI state beaches open for the season today

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State beaches across Rhode Island are opening for the season.

The state Department of Environmental Management says all state beaches will be open daily, beginning Saturday.

Reduced parking fees remain in effect at state beaches for residents. Residents will pay $6 for weekdays, $7 for weekends and holidays and $30 for the season this year. Non-resident parking is double.

Season passes will be available for purchase at all state beaches through Sept. 4.

DEM says improvements are in progress at several state recreational facilities in anticipation of this year’s summer season.

A new beach pavilion with fully accessible restrooms and showers and an expanded nature center and concessions opens Saturday at Lincoln Woods State Park, for example.