4 residents escape Sunday morning building fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Four people escaped a house fire without injuries Sunday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. in a multi-apartment building at 232 Broadway.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that they got there quickly and got the fire under control.

Investigators said it started at the back of the building but they have not yet determined the cause.

Eyewitness News cameras found significant damage to a first-floor porch and the side of the building.

Four people lived in the building and all got out safely.