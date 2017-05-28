New Bedford Post 1 remembers, honors veterans this Memorial Day

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Memorial Day weekend tributes and ceremonies got underway Sunday in New Bedford, which included a special proclamation by the city’s mayor.

Sunday’s tribute was in remembrance of veterans who sacrificed their lives for our nation, and locally, five officials from Post 1 who died over the last year.

Members of Post 1 joined New Bedford’s mayor in addressing the group.

“May the good work of seeking justice for the oppressed and peace for all mankind be rewarded with success,” said Post 1’s Incoming Commander Chris Cotter. “Their sacrifices shall not be in vein and may we never fail to remember the awesome cost of the freedom which we enjoy.”

Mayor Jon Mitchell offered a special proclamation for one man who has played a huge role in supporting, and remembering New Bedford’s veterans.

“The City of New Bedford, Massachusetts, hereby offers it’s sincerest congratulations to A. Fuller in recognition of over half century to New Bedford Post 1.”

Mayor Mitchell also spoke about how every American can do their part this Memorial Day.

“To be responsible citizens, to honor the flag, to be patriotic, and to sacrifice in our own little ways ranging from community service, all the way to military service, on behalf of our republic, our communities, and our families.”

Sunday morning’s event only started a busy two-day weekend for Post 1. Another event at New Bedford City Hall took place Sunday afternoon. Two more events, and a parade, are scheduled for Monday.