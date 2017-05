BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian overnight on Cape Cod.

Barnstable police Sgt. Jason Laber says the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on state Route 28. Details on what led up to the crash weren’t immediately available.

Laber says the driver of the cruiser was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.