Police investigating reported robbery, assault in Pawtucket Sunday morning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket Police are investigating an early morning assault and robbery on a city street Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the area of 100 Broad Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a man who had been “jumped”.

According to a press release, the 39-year-old victim told police he had been walking on Broad Street when a vehicle stopped next to him and four men jumped out. The victim went on to accuse two men of assaulting him by striking him over the head, causing him to fall to the ground, and then robbing the victim of his phone, wallet, money, and keys which had been in his pant’s pockets.

According to the victim, the suspects went on to punch and kick him while he was on the ground, before taking off from the scene.

The victim was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a gold, 4-door sedan with chrome rims. One of the suspects is described as a white male, approximately 6’00” with a bald head and a beard. Another suspect is described as being white or Hispanic.

This incident is still being investigated by the Pawtucket Police Department Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Goostray at (401)-727-9100, extension 737.