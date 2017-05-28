Woman drowns in reservoir in Douglas Saturday

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WPRI) – A young woman drowned in Douglas Saturday afternoon while swimming in a reservoir.

Douglas police said that about 2 p.m. they took a 911 call from somebody reporting that the woman had gone into the water off Ridge Trail but did not resurface.

Police and firefighters spent about 45 minutes searching the water and eventually found the 18-year-old woman at the bottom of the reservoir in about six feet of water.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Webster.

Police have not released the woman’s name and said that her death remains under investigation.