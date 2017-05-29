Car crashes through first floor of multi-family home in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News was on scene in Pawtucket shortly after a car jumped a city curb, and crashed into a multi-family home.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at 384 West Avenue.

Pawtucket Fire Department officials on scene were forced to evacuate the building following the crash due to concerns over the building’s structural integrity.

One neighbor who lives across the street tells Eyewitness News she heard the crash while inside of her home.

“We were watching a movie and we heard a boom and I said, ‘that boom wasn’t on the program, that’s something that happened outside,'” said Pawtucket resident Cynthia Mills. “We heard no brakes, no squealing, no anything, we just heard the boom.”

Many residents on the second and third floor evacuated after hearing the car crash into the first floor.

“By the time we got to the window the person had gotten out of the car that was driving, and a little girl, maybe 12-years-old, she was sitting there crying,” said Mills.

Mills says it didn’t appear the driver was seriously injured, and luckily no one was inside the first floor of the home at the time of the crash.

“Most of the time there are two cars parked there so it was lucky that they weren’t parked there either.

By 10 p.m. a Pawtucket building inspector had deemed the building structurally safe, and residents were allowed back inside of their homes.

The condition of the driver is unknown. Pawtucket Police are still investigating the cause of the crash late Monday night.

This crash is just two buildings down the street from Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which had two cars crash into it earlier this year on March 6th.