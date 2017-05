MARION, Mass. (WPRI) – The driver of a garbage truck was injured when the vehicle crashed into the woods on I-195 Monday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. east of Exit 19, in Marion.

Crews at the scene have not released many details but the truck came to rest on its side in the brush off the side of the highway.

The driver was hurt and taken to the hospital but there was no information immediately available on that driver’s condition.