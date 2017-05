FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are on the lookout for a missing woman.

Police say Chanthan Bou, 61, was last seen Sunday around 7 p.m. in the area of 220 Johnston Street.

It’s believed she was confused and disorientated.

Anyone with information on where Bou could be is asked to call Fall River Police at 508-676-8511.