Police: Suspect at large after gunfire, car chase

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Providence continue to search for a suspect following an inter-city car chase that began with a report of shots being fired.

Providence police said an officer on patrol heard gunshots and attempted to pull the suspect’s car over; the suspect never stopped. Soon, police said the suspect made his way onto the highway and into East Providence.

East Providence Police Lieutenant Raymond Blinn tells Eyewitness News his officers spotted the suspect’s car on I-195. Blinn said officers pursued the car, which took Exit 8, drove down Warren Avenue, and then proceeded back onto I-195 before re-entering Providence.

Officers continued to pursue the suspect until he struck a minivan parked at the corner of Broadway and Marshall Streets.

“He lost control of the vehicle on Broadway, had a minor collision with an unattended vehicle and thankfully no one was hurt in the pursuit,” said East Providence Police Lieutenant Raymond Blinn.

Anthony Palumbo owns the minivan that was hit. He said he was inside a record store at the time of the crash.

“They play music inside, so we didn’t hear anything,” said Palumbo, whose van was surrounded by crime scene tape. “I just walked out and that’s when I saw it.”

After he crashed his car, police say the suspect ran from officers.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as Providence, East Providence and Rhode Island State Police combed homes on Marshall Street, searching for the suspect. Police then searched an area on Westminster Street, using K-9 units to attempt to locate the suspect Monday afternoon. Investigators then returned to Marshall Street where they searched the suspect’s car and dusted it for finger prints. Police were seen removing a cell phone from the vehicle.

Police said the suspect remains at large as of Monday evening.