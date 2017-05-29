Rain forces several parade cancellations

(WPRI) – Today’s rain has already caused officials to cancel several Memorial Day parades and services.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello is forecasting on-and-off showers will persist for most of the day.

The dreary weather led to the cancellation of parades in several Rhode Island towns:

Bristol

South Kingstown

Westerly

In Massachusetts, the following communities have cancelled today’s parades:

Dartmouth

New Bedford

Somerset

Taunton.

In South Kingstown, the town’s 11 a.m. ceremony has been moved inside the High School auditorium.

Officials in New Bedford also said that the wreath-laying ceremony scheduled for noon is still on, and the Memorial Day Fisherman’s Service and Blessing of the Fleet has been moved to Seaman’s Bethel.