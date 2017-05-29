Robert De Niro speaks at Brown commencement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Students at Brown University stepping into the real world following Sunday’s commencement.

Actor, producer, and director Robert De Niro was the commencement speaker. He stressed the need for graduates to build a better future, for both themselves and future generations.

“But if you do leave, work for the change,” De Niro said. “Work to stop the insanity. Start now so the class of 2018 will graduate into a better world.”

He was 1 of 6 people to receive honorary doctorates at Brown’s 249th Commencement.

The Class of 2017 was awarded over 2,500 degrees.

At a different event Saturday, De Niro spoke about the current political climate saying it was “nightmarish.” He then urged graduates to “get things back to reality.”

Oprah Winfrey also attended the Ivy League school’s commencement, to offer support to a graduate of her leadership academy in South Africa.