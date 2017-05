JUPITER, FL (WPRI) — Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday morning.

A spokesman for Jupiter Police tells our affiliate, an officer pulled Woods over around 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked. He was released just before 11 a.m.

