Arraignments begin in Westport farm animal abuse case

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The first of dozens of defendants in what’s been called the largest animal cruelty case in New England history appeared in court Tuesday.

A total of 27 people were scheduled to answer to charges in connection with squalid conditions discovered at a Westport farm last summer. The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said investigators found more than 1,400 animals living in filth on the 70-acre property off American Legion Highway.

One of the farm’s tenants, Luis Pacheco, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Pacheco’s defense attorney Ken Fredette said members of Pacheco’s family tended to the animals every day. Fredette also said the animals had monthly check-ups by veterinarians.

“We deny that my client was ever abusive toward animals or didn’t care for them,” Fredette said. “This isn’t like animals were thrown into the woods and just neglected.”

Several of the other 25 other tenants charged were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. The farm’s owner, 83-year-old Richard Medeiros, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.