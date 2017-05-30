Fairhaven police make arrest in laundromat break-in

FAIRHAVEN, Mass (WPRI) – A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a locked office at Tumble Time Laundromat in Fairhaven Friday night.

Police said an employee is on the premises until 8 p.m. but the business stays open to the public until 11 p.m., at which time the lights shut off automatically and the door locks.

Fairhaven Police said video surveillance showed Joshua Audette enter the locked office after the employee left for the night. They said he was in the office for about 10 minutes before he left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The next day, police say an employee reported that a male matching the description in the surveillance video came into the laundromat and asked questions about hours of operation.

Police said they arrested Audette Saturday night after they caught him slipping into the business before the doors locked for the night.

Police said he was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony; breaking and entering into a depository; trespassing; possession of a burglarious instrument; and larceny.

He was also charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after police said he assaulted an officer when he threw a phone at them during the booking process.

Audette was held without bail and will be arraigned Tuesday.