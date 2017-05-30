Grand jury indicts Cranston man for break-in, murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury has indicted a Cranston man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s boyfriend last December.

Alberto Rivera, 41, was indicted on criminal charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, burglary, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm while having previously been convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm without a license, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Rivera broke into an apartment on Lowell Avenue on December 4, 2016, and shot the 34-year-old man who stepped in front of Rivera’s ex. At the time Rivera allegedly pulled the trigger, his own two children were close to the gunfire, police said.

Rivera was on the run for more than two weeks before he was captured in Brockton, Mass., on December 20.

He was also wanted for separate charges of assaulting a Cranston police officer in September during a traffic stop.

Rivera is due back in Providence County Superior Court Wednesday for arraignment.