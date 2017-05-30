Man accused of attacking woman, touching himself in front of 2 others

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges connected to three incidents in Lincoln over the weekend.

According to Lincoln police, Emmanuel Bonilla is accused of assaulting and robbing one woman and pleasuring himself sexually in front of two others in the area of the Blackstone Valley Bike Path.

Police said the first incident took place Saturday afternoon near the I-295 visitors center. A 62-year-old woman told police a Hispanic man drove up behind her while she was walking and she noticed he had his genitals exposed and he was touching himself.

The driver took off after the woman began screaming, according to police.

The next day, police said a 22-year-old woman reported that she was running in the Manville section of the bike path when a Hispanic male rode past her on his bicycle. She said he started following her and had his hand down his pants, again appearing to be pleasuring himself.

Later on Sunday, in the Quinnville section of town, a 31-year-old woman was returning to her car after a walk. According to police, she said she was knocked down by a blow to the back of the head. When she looked up, the suspect then pinned her to the ground and slammed her head into the gravel before making off with her phone.

Despite suffering a laceration to her head, police said the woman made it to a nearby house and contacted the authorities.

All three women gave a similar description of the suspect, according to police, which matched the description of Bonilla, who had been charged in May of 2015 with exposing himself to people at the same bike path.

Bonilla, 29, is facing charges of felony assault, robbery, and several counts of disorderly conduct.

Lincoln police are now investigating if anyone else may have been victimized by Bonilla. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (401) 333-1111.