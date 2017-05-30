Local officer credited with helping homeless family

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A rookie police officer in Taunton has gone above and beyond the call of duty, helping a family he found living out of their car.

Officer Leonardo Almeida, 25, was on patrol with his field officer early yesterday morning, when they found a car sitting idle in an empty parking lot at the Fore Kicks sports complex.

A man and woman were asleep in the front seat, and two toddlers were in the back.

Police say the family was homeless, and had been living out of their Chevy Silverado.

Without hesitation, Officer Almeida called a local hotel, paying nearly $200 of his own money to get the family a room.

Taunton Police Lieutenant Paul Roderick said “Our new officer took it upon himself, to make arrangements, because they had no place to stay, because it was cool in the evening. I’m proud of James Oliveira, the field training officer, and Leonardo, my opinion, he’s a humble man and cut out for this job.”

Police say the children looked healthy, but they still contacted the Department of Children and Families, as is standard procedure.