Man accused of robbing woman in wheelchair indicted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury has indicted a Pawtucket man accused of robbing a woman in a wheelchair at Twin River Casino last November.

Napoleao Pires, 25, turned himself into police November 22 after police said a 47-year-old woman reported she her wallet was ripped out of her hands while she was sitting at a video gaming terminal the morning of November 18. For that, he’s charged with first- and second-degree robbery. Pires is charged with assaulting another person who police said tried to intervene.

Police said they identified Pires after reviewing security camera footage.

He is due to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on June 14.