Memorial Day wrap up in Rhode Island

R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News had team coverage across the state on Memorial Day, covering all of the memorials and tributes to veterans in the ocean state.

Check out Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Goggin’s wrap up of all of the Memorial Day events Monday. You can view her full story above.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lieutenant General (Ret.) Reginald Centracchio joined Anchor Mike Montecalvo in studio to speak about his own service, and why others choose to join.

“It changes from time to time,” said Lt. Gen. Centracchio. “Certainly, during war, many soldiers didn’t have an opportunity to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ They went; they were drafted. The same thing applied to Korea and Vietnam, and the case changes. Some kids join because of opportunities for education, tuition assistance, but I think for the most part a soldier joins because they want to make the ultimate sacrifice if they need to.”

You can catch Mike’s full interview with Lt. Gen. Centracchio below.