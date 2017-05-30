Police: Woman used stolen identity to buy Kohl’s gift cards

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is facing charges after police say she used another woman’s identity to buy more than $1,600 in gift cards from a Smithfield store.

Elba Rodriguez-Lantiqua, 19, was arrested Friday, more than a year after the fraudulent purchases were made at the Kohl’s on Putnam Pike, according to police.

The store reported to police that on April 25 and 29, 2016, a woman bought gift cards totaling $696.99 and $953.29, respectively, using a California woman’s identity.

Rodriguez-Lantiqua, 19, was arraigned in court Friday on a charge of identity fraud and seven counts of obtaining money under false pretenses. Police said she was also charged as a fugitive from justice because she was wanted on a larceny charge out of Hingham, Mass.

No plea was entered and Rodriguez-Lantiqua was released on $10,000 bail with surety. She’s due back in court on Aug. 23.