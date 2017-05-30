Powerball jackpot grows to $302 million for Wednesday’s drawing

Related Coverage Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After two months of no Powerball winners, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $302 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The estimated cash option payout is $187 million, according to state lottery officials.

This will be the seventeenth drawing since the last Powerball jackpot was hit on April 1. Wednesday’s jackpot is the highest since it reached $435.3 million back in February, which was hit on a ticket sold in Indiana.

Tickets for this drawing are $2 and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch Wednesday’s drawing on Eyewitness News at 11 on WPRI 12.