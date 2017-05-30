Price of gasoline up 3 cents per gallon in RI, Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen 3 cents in the past week, but remains lower than the national average.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.34 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than the national average and a penny higher than the Rhode Island price from a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.17 and as high as $2.45 per gallon.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

The increase in the cost of gas was driven in part by higher demand for car trips over the Memorial Day weekend.

In Massachusetts, the price of a gallon of gasoline also climbed 3 cents in the past week to an average of $2.31.

AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that with the 3-cent increase, self-serve regular is now 6 cents lower than the national per-gallon average but 3 cents higher than the Massachusetts price a year ago.

AAA says prices rose in part because of higher demand for gasoline for the Memorial Day weekend, when many people travel by car.

There was a range of 34 cents, from a low of $2.17 per gallon of self-serve, regular to a high of $2.51.