Reports of shooting in New Bedford, police investigating

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police tape is surrounding an area on Cook Street in New Bedford.

While police have not yet provided an update, we know they were called to the area around 10:48 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene said a police dog has been brought in to help in the investigation.

A neighbor said it appeared a man was shot in the leg, though there is no official confirmation about a victim or potential injuries.

