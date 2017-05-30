Reports of shooting in New Bedford, police investigating

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police tape is surrounding an area on Cook Street in New Bedford.
While police have not yet provided an update, we know they were called to the area around 10:48 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
An Eyewitness News crew on the scene said a police dog has been brought in to help in the investigation.
A neighbor said it appeared a man was shot in the leg, though there is no official confirmation about a victim or potential injuries.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.