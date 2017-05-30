RI State Police arrest 46 over Memorial Day weekend

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Having increased their patrols in an effort to stop drunk drivers, Rhode Island State Police made a slew of arrests over Memorial Day weekend.

According to police, troopers took 46 people into custody and handed out 364 citations for a variety of motor vehicle violations.

Out of the 46 arrests, police said five were on DUI charges, eight were on drug charges, and one was on weapons charges while the rest were for motor vehicle offenses and outstanding warrants.

“We hope our enforcement efforts send a clear and convincing message to all motorists: Rhode Island State Police will do everything within its power to keep our roadways safe,” Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico said in a statement.

Joshua Horan, 26, of South Attleboro, was charged with driving under the influence and was found to have a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, according to police.

Four others were arrested on charges of DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test: Linda Chapman, 57, of Broomfield, CO; Sean Altshuler, 21, of Warwick; Astrid Ortiz, 25, Providence; and Leonel Tavares, 37, of Boston.

Police said troopers Saturday evening seized a large amount of MDMA (ecstasy), more than a pound of marijuana, and several other drugs during a traffic stop on I-95 in Warwick. Arrested were Travis Wells, 18, of Coventry; Alec Dombchik, 26, of Warwick; Kenneth Stande, 35, of New Bedford; and Kali B. Strouth, 21, of Pawtucket.

Strouth was also charged with possession of illegal brass knuckles, according to police.

In a separate traffic stop on I-95 in Warwick early Friday morning, troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Tare Buwee of Pawtucket and 20-year-old Jarman Paulino of Providence after seizing 25 bags of heroin and six small bags of cocaine from their vehicle.

In addition, Markus Matthews, 27, of Warwick, was charged with possession of cocaine and oxycodone. Police said he was also wanted on a Superior Court warrant due to a prior robbery arrest.

Benjamin Cary, 25, of Warwick, was charged with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.

Marcus Venson, 28, or Coventry, was arrested on weapons charges. According to police, he was wanted by Newport police for threatening someone with a gun on Friday. He was charged with possession of a pistol without a license or permit, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, carrying a weapon while intoxicated, failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license or with an expired license, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Police said they also responded to 73 crashes in the area from Friday through Monday. Fortunately, none resulted in serious injury.