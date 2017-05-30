Stabbing suspect indicted by grand jury for murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury has indicted a Providence man on a charge of first-degree murder after a stabbing last December.

James Stevens, 29, was arrested December 28 in Texas after more than two weeks on the run. He’s accused of stabbing and killing Jasper Williams, 24, on December 10 in East Providence, after an argument the two had over the phone.

Stevens is accused of going to Williams’ girlfriend’s house, where Williams had been staying, and stabbing him multiple times in the torso, head, and leg. Williams died five days later.

Williams served time behind bars previously for stabbing two brothers in an attack in 2012. It was not clear if the December 10 attack was connected to the 2012 incident.

Stevens is due back in Providence County Superior Court on June 14.