Suspect in Providence crime spree held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been ordered held without bail, accused of a violent crime spree over the weekend.

Police arrested 48-year-old Joseph Thompson Saturday night following a string of crimes which all occurred within on hour of each other.

According to police, the first crime occurred at the “Save A Lot” store on Branch Avenue. They said Thompson entered the store around 10 p.m. and demanded money from a cashier. The employee refused, even when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun.

Police said Thompson then headed to the Cumberland Farms on Branch Avenue, where he asked an Uber driver for a ride. The driver said okay, and Thompson got in the front passenger seat of his white Acura. The driver then said Thompson, “pulled a gun on me and put it in my face.”

The driver managed to jump out and call police. They said Thompson fled the scene in the car.

Police reports detail the next and final crime Thompson’s accused of – an armed robbery at a Providence restaurant.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to 420 Cranston Street Choi Restaurant around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gun point.

Upon arrival, the restaurant owners described the suspect as a man matching Thompson’s description. They said he walked up to the counter, grabbed one of the owners by the shirt, and pointed a gun. The owner opened the cash register, and police said the suspect made off with between $400 and $500.

Police located the stolen white Acura on Westminster Street and arrested Thompson.