Taunton police investigate armed robbery at D’Angelo sandwich shop

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police are investigating an armed robbery at the D’Angelo sandwich shop on Winthrop Street.

Police were called to the store around 9 p.m. Monday.

Workers told police a Hispanic man entered the shop, showed a gun and demanded money. Police say the suspect is approximately 5′ 6″ and was wearing a red hat and a green jacket.

He did not fire the gun, and no one was hurt.

Police said the suspect took off on foot down Winthrop Street. toward Fairview Avenue.

Eyewitness News crews on scene saw police scouring the area with K9s. Police left the scene around 11 p.m.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Police said it’s unclear what the suspect got away with, but they are investigating reports that he was given a bag of receipts instead of cash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Taunton police.