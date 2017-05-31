Casino workers warn of potential strike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Twin River Casino workers took to the Rhode Island State House Tuesday, warning state legislatures of a potential strike.

The casino workers, members of UNITE HERE Local 26, brandished petitions with the slogan, “Twin River Casino Workers Ready to Strike,” which carried photos of the hundreds of over 300 food and beverage workers at Twin River who have pledged to join the strike action.

“Twin River’s cuts to my family’s healthcare are a slap in the face after the casino has posted years of revenue increases,” said Val Costa, a bartender at Twin River. “Family healthcare is practically unaffordable at Twin River. Making sure my two children have health insurance costs me around $1,200 a month. Some pay periods, once my health insurance premium is deducted from my paycheck, I end up owing the company money.”

The workers claim the casino cut health care coverage on January 1, more than tripling the workers out-of-pocket costs.

Twin River has not responded to the claims, not the threats to strike.