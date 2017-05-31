Dad who threw baby son off Conn. bridge sentenced to 70 years

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A Connecticut man who threw his baby son to his death off a 90-foot-high bridge was sentenced to 70 years in prison on a murder conviction.

Tony Moreno, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court. A jury convicted him of murder and risk of injury to a child in February.

Police say Moreno threw his 7-month-old son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off himself but survived.

Moreno’s relationship with the boy’s mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden’s killing. She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.

Moreno testified that he accidentally dropped Aaden while on the bridge and did not intend to harm him.

