Do it for the animals!

The Potter League’s 28th Annual Heart & Sole Walk for the Animals is fast approaching on June 4 and we got the scoop on “The Rhode Show” about this great event from Kara Montalbano, Director of Marketing, Communications, & Outreach.

More info:

Who: You! With or without your dog!

What: 2-mile Walk & Celebration to Benefit Homeless Animals

Where: Glen Park in Portsmouth, RI

When: Sunday, June 4 ∙ RAIN or SHINE

9:00 am Registration opens

11:00 am Walk begins

Why: The Potter League receives thousands of unwanted and neglected animals each year and gives them the second chance they deserve. By participating in the walk, you directly support the Potter League’s mission and together we can help more animals than ever before!

There’s a lot to do at the Walk!

Enjoy refreshments, music and demonstrations, pet contests, sponsor booths and exhibitors in the Flea-less Market. First timer or pro, don’t miss the fur-tastic obstacle course or the cat photography contest, face-painting and kid’s activities, the doggie day spa, raffles, awards and more! Hundreds of dogs in one place make for limitless fun. Walk kicks off at 11 am! Visit our website for all the details at http://www.potterleague.org.

Download Brochure | Download Walk Fundraise Sponsor Sheet | Start a Team! | FAQs | Be a Mile Barker Sponsor | Third-Party Fundraisers | Fundraising Toolkit

Interested in becoming a Vendor? Download the Vendor Form here or email erind@potterleague.org for more information.

EASY WAYS TO REGISTER

Register Online. Once registered, you can create your own fundraising page and send the link to friends and family. Can’t make the Walk? You can register as a virtual cat napper and still help the animals.

By Mail or Fax or in Person Mail or Submit the registration form to Potter League, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840 or fax to 401-367-0122. Forms can also be dropped off at the shelter at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI.

Event Day Walk-in fee day of event for non-registered walkers is $30 for adults & $15 for youth. Attention Potter League adopters: If your pet was adopted from the Potter League, get your special alumni ribbon at event registration and make sure to enter the Potter League alumni parade. You may be selected as the King or Queen to lead the Walk!

JOIN OR START A TEAM

Grab your friends, family and co-workers and get ready for the 28th Annual Heart & Sole Walk for the Animals, the best celebration of pets and people in New England!

Support from Heart & Sole teams makes a huge difference, which is why we hope you’ll form a team, collect donations in honor of your pets, and join us for all the fun on event day. Be sure to come up with a clever team name. As a team, you’ll be able to raise a lot more a lot quicker and have fun at the same time.

Heart & Sole team members can enjoy these exclusive perks by being part of a team with 4 or more members: Avoid Lines, Win Awards, Additional Incentives & VIP Treatment.

WHY FUNDRAISE?

With the help of individuals like you, the 2016 Walk had over 450 people and 200 dog participants who raised over $100,000 for homeless animals at the Potter League. This year our goal is to top that and raise over $100,000! The animals on counting on you and so are we!

It’s easy to be successful! Raising money can seem intimidating, but once you get started, you’ll be surprised by how easy (and fun!) it is. Check out some of the ideas on our website. Be sure to set a goal, start early and aim high. Create a personalized fundraising page, share it, and be creative!

Fundraise your way to the Top 10! That’s right..this is top dog fundraising at its best! The top 7 adults and 3 youths (9-17 yrs old) and Top 5 Teams will receive medals and be recognized at the Walk, and on our website.

Contact Susan at SusanR@PotterLeague.org or 401-846-0592×125 for information.

CAT CONTEST CATEGORIES

Cat lovers make sure to bring your favorite 4×6 photograph(s) to the walk on June 4th to enter in the Cat Photo Contest. Categories include: Cutest Cat, Favorite Hangout, Most Adorable Potter Alum, & Feline Friends