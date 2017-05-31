GoogleTrends: ‘Liar’ is most misspelled word in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Back in the day, we used to refer to a dictionary if we didn’t know how to spell a word. Now, as we turn to Google, the search engine is exposing our spelling inadequacies.

The search engine’s GoogleTrends unit – in honor of the week of the Scripps National Spelling Bee – released a fresh list of America’s Most Misspelled Words for 2017.

The majority of the words are six to 10 letters long and often have repeated letters, like AVAILABLE, SUSPICIOUS, or TOMORROW. The most misspelled word listed most often is BEAUTIFUL — in five states, including New York, California, and Ohio.

Rhode Island’s most misspelled word is a puzzler, though: it’s LIAR.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

GoogleTrends published the findings in a nationwide map but didn’t indicate any possible reason or connection between the state, its culture, and the word. While Rhode Island has had its fair share of local public figures facing criminal charges or scandal, it doesn’t mean there is a correlation.

The most misspelled word in Massachusetts is LICENSE.

Some states share their most misspelled word with others; Connecticut is one of the states sharing their most misspelled word, in this case, with West Virginia. Those states had trouble spelling SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS, which comes from the musical film “Mary Poppins.”

Other words of note include Wisconsin’s most misspelled word, a proper noun — the state’s name itself, WISCONSIN.

Massachusetts can sympathize with that. Last year, the most misspelled word in Massachusetts was Massachusetts.