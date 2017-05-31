Hometown Hero: Jarod Tessier

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Mount Saint Charles senior Jarod Tessier.

A three-time All State selection, Tessier has led the Mounties to a 17-1 regular season mark and the top seed in the Division I playoffs.

Jarod is hoping to continue his volleyball career at Wentworth next fall, but his immediate goal is to help his team take home their first title at the state’s highest level.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.