I-195 lane shift postponed due to weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Wednesday it will be postponing a planned change in the traffic pattern on I-195 West.

The lane split, which was delayed due to the wet weather in the forecast Wednesday night, will now go into effect Thursday night into Friday morning, according to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin.

A similar change on I-195 East, which put two lanes on either side of the split, went into effect as planned Wednesday morning.

The traffic pattern restricts access to Exit 2 (India Street) so drivers will be detoured to Exit 5, redirected to I-195 West and then to Exit 3 (Gano Street).

RIDOT said these changes are part of the $3.2 million Providence Area Bridges Project, which is replacing bridge joints across all traffic lanes.

Those driving through the area are urged to stay in their lanes and use caution as construction crews and police will be out working.