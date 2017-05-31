In the Kitchen: Texas Caviar Salsa

Co-owner and Chef Jonathan Beres from Tilly’s Cheesesteaks joined us to share his recipe for Texas Caviar Salsa. Chef Beres also assembled his famous cheesesteaks.
Texas Caviar Salsa
- 4 cups Black Beans (brined and cooked)
- 4 cups Black Eye Peas (brined and cooked)
- 1 cup diced avocado
- 1/2 cup slow cooked sweet onions
- 1/2 cup sautéed yellow, green and red peppers
- 1/2 cup diced roasted tomatoes
- 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lime juice
- 1 tbsp sliced scallions
- 1 tbsp picked cilantro leaves
- sea salt to taste
Method
- Brine beans in cold water and salt solution overnight. Gently simmer beans on low heat until tender but not falling apart. (about 1 1/2 hours)
- Drain beans and chill. Slow cook onions until deep and dark. set aside. Quickly sauté peppers and tomatoes until soft but still al dente. chill vegetables. Mix remaining ingredients and add salt to taste. garnish with extra cilantro and scallions.
- Serve with Tortilly Chips