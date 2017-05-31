June is National Dairy Month

Today’s dairy aisle has evolved over the years – from exotic flavors, unique combinations and pairings to innovative packaging, dairy products are way more than just your average fridge staples.

While families are still purchasing milk, eggs and butter, the evolution of yogurts and cheeses have expanded and boomed in popularity. Additionally, milk alternatives are available in a variety of options and creating buzz for its health benefits.

Shoppers are eagerly shopping this aisle for inventive flavors and emerging trends more so now than ever before.

With June being National Dairy Month, we spoke with Ceci Carmichael-Classically-Trained Chef, Lifestyle Expert and TV Personality, for the latest innovations in the dairy aisle, the benefits of choosing dairy, and easy, creatively-inspired recipes.