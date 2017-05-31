Major street closings planned for PVDFest

Related Coverage PVDFest gearing up for 3rd annual event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this month, the city said the second annual PVDFest last year brought in more than 75,000 visitors. Wednesday, the city of Providence and organizers of the 2017 installation announced that multiple streets will be closed to cars for the biggest day of the event – Saturday – between 5 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

In past years, parking lots have become dance floors, streets have turned into pedestrian avenues, and driving is discouraged.

Streets not closed include Exchange Terrace, Fountain Street, Empire Street, Weybosset Street, Exchange Street, and Memorial Boulevard; roughly, a route encircling the downtown core. Inside the core, blocks are being widely closed.

Washington Street is closed from Memorial Boulevard to Empire Street. The north-south blocks on either side of Washington are all being closed, from Adrian Hall Way/Aborn Street to Exchange Street. Also closed east-west is Fulton Street from Eddy to Exchange Street and Westminster Street from Mathewson to Dorrance.

RIPTA is also rerouting bus lines for the festival.

If you do end up driving – instead of taking public transportation or bicycling – organizers encourage you to plan ahead and check online for parking options.