Mattiello plan ends car tax right away for 41% in Central Falls, 5% in E. Greenwich

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Critics of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s proposal to replace the municipal car tax with state revenue often point out that the $221-million policy will be a relative windfall for residents of select communities.

A set of spreadsheets released by the speaker’s office Tuesday night show just how much the impact will vary.

In Central Falls, for example, 41% of all currently taxed cars – 3,563 out of 8,735 – will come off the rolls immediately if the Mattiello plan passes, thanks to a provision eliminating the tax on all cars more than 15 years old starting July 1. Also seeing big first-year reductions in their car tax rolls would be New Shoreham (34%), Providence (31%), Pawtucket (30%) and Woonsocket (28%).

Statewide, the policy would take about 20% of all cars – 152,520 out of 746,965 – off the tax rolls in its first year. The change in Mattiello’s hometown of Cranston – where he said voters’ vocal complaints convinced the speaker to prioritize the issue – would match the state average.

Under Mattiello’s plan, the car tax would be phased out over the next six years, and the state would reimburse cities and towns for all the money they currently collect from it – at a cost of $221 million in 2023-24, the first year after the tax disappears.

As late as 2022-23, the last fiscal year before the Mattiello plan would eliminate the car tax altogether, nearly half of all cars statewide – 339,844 out of 746,965 – would still be paying the tax.

In wealthy East Greenwich, for example, 95% of cars would still be on the tax rolls in the first year of the plan and 80% would still be there in the last year before the car tax disappears; the town’s state reimbursement would then nearly double, from $1.2 million in the tax’s last year to $2.3 million once it’s gone.

Mattiello has acknowledged the disparate impact of a car tax phaseout, and defended it as the unfortunate outcome of trying to fix a flawed policy. He has also noted that the same general policy was put in place the last time the state tried to repeal the car tax, in 1998.

The documents released by the speaker’s office reinforce the findings of a Target 12 analysis in February that showed more than half the state money from phasing out the car tax would go to just six communities: Providence ($32 million), Warwick ($25 million), Cranston ($21 million), Pawtucket ($15 million), East Providence ($10 million) and Johnston ($9.6 million).

Mattiello wants to budget $26 million for the first year of the phaseout, and has said the money will be found in the new state budget currently being finalized despite a $134-million hole that has already opened up in the tax-and-spending plan.

Central Falls residents also come out on top in the first year if you look at the percentage of the car tax levy covered by the state, though Providence is the leader if you look at the raw amount of money shelled out, according to the speaker’s spreadsheets.

The state would cover 17% of the 2017-18 car tax levy in Central Falls under Mattiello’s plan, paying the city roughly $300,000. The state would also cover 16% of the levy in Pawtucket ($2.4 million) and 15% in North Providence ($1.4 million), Foster ($239,000) and Glocester ($324,000).

On a dollar basis, eight of the state’s 39 communities would receive more than $1 million to offset the car tax in the first year of the Mattiello plan alone. The biggest first-year winner is Providence ($4.2 million), followed by Pawtucket ($2.4 million), Cranston ($2.4 million), Warwick ($2.1 million), North Providence ($1.4 million), Johnston ($1.3 million) ad Woonsocket ($1.3 million).

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook